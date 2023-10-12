Marquee Matchup: The battle for the final spot

TORONTO — Heading into Week 19, one playoff spot remains.

The third post-season spot in the West Division is the Roughriders or Stampeders for the taking. Saskatchewan sits in third now with a 6-10 record. Calgary is right behind them at 4-11.

Friday night’s contest at McMahon Stadium will go a long way for both teams; a win for the visitors means separation between them and the Stamps while a win for the home team means a season series victory and control of their own destiny.

If this game is anything like the previous two meetings between these two clubs, CFL fans are in for a real treat. In Week 3, the Riders won by just three points (29-26), while in Week 6 it was the Stampeders with a two-point victory (33-31).

Who comes out on top this week in the biggest game of each team’s respective seasons?

Game Notes:

Season Series & Season On the Line?: This game is easily the marquee game of CFL Week 19. Saskatchewan can win and clinch third place in the West, while a Calgary victory would secure the tie-breaker and pull them even in the loss column with 11. They would then have a game in hand and control their own destiny for playoffs.

Recent Success in Calgary: The Riders have won two of their last three and four of their last seven visits to Calgary.

Jamal Morrow: Morrow led all CFL rushers last week with 120 yards and needs 200 to reach 1,000 in 2023.

