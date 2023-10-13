Evans, Whyte lead Lions to storybook ending win over Ticats

HAMILTON – The ending of the back-and-forth game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the BC Lions was something only seen in movies.

Dane Evans, the former quarterback for the Ticats, was put in for the Lions’ final drive, as Vernon Adams Jr. injured his MCL – the same leg he had previously injured this season – on a play where he was intercepted, one that allowed the Ticats to kick a field goal to tie the game up.

With the score 30-30 and less than a minute on the clock, Evans had one job to do – get down the field and win.

Going a perfect 4-of-4 for 42 yards on the drive, Evans put veteran kicker Sean Whyte in position to kick a game-winning field goal, and did just that.

“This place was a good place for me for a long time,” Evans told TSN’s Matthew Scianitti post-game at Tim Hortons Field.

“I came in today ready to do my job, VA played outstanding, unfortunately he couldn’t finish the game but I think he’s going to be alright.”

Evans was traded to the Lions in February, playing in Steel Town from 2018-22 suiting up in 63 games for the Ticats.

Not only did Evans have the added incentive of facing his former team, but the Lions also wanted to bounce back from a tough loss in overtime against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“I just wanted to do my job for the team, yeah I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little extra motivated here with how everything went,” said Evans.

“I hope they know they missed out on me.”

Already clinching a playoff berth, the Lions still needed the win to even get a chance at a bye to the Western Final, with just one more game left on their schedule against the Calgary Stampeders.

With the game on the line, and Adams Jr. on the sideline looking on, he knew that any member of the Lions would be capable of producing a game-winning drive, and couldn’t have been more supportive of his teammates who secured the victory.

“I knew Dane was going to go in there, he’s been locked in all week, I’m just so happy for Dane man, to come out here on the game-winning drive,” said Adams Jr.

“[Sean] Whyte has been amazing all year, best kicker, happy for this team, we fought until the end against a great Hamilton team.”