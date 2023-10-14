Als get to double digit wins in Fajardo’s first season in Montreal

EDMONTON — Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes were playing all year with a chip on their shoulder.

The Alouettes got to 10 wins on the season after a 35-21 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday and will host a playoff game in November against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The team accomplished the feat despite featuring a first-year head coach and quarterback duo that had its fair share of skeptics entering the year.

Montreal had to overcome a 21-3 deficit on the road to get to double digit wins with one more game still left to play. They did so by scoring on offence with a touchdown pass from Fajardo to receiver Tyson Philpot, followed by a scoop six by Mustafa Johnson and a missed field goal returned for a major by returner James Letcher Jr.

“We came out a little flat today and the guys answered the call,” said Fajardo to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug after the game. “The guys didn’t hit the panic button. We had a big conversion on third down, our defence scores and then we get a missed field goal touchdown by (Letcher Jr.).

“Not our best game or my best game, but we found a way to win and the good news here is we’re a 10-win football team.”

Fajardo is in his first season with the Alouettes after three campaigns with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Former Riders offensive coordinator Jason Maas became the head coach in Montreal and brought the pivot with him to be the starter.

The duo achieved the goal of making it to the playoffs and securing second place in the East Division, netting them a date against the Tiger-Cats on November 4 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

“I knew if we got to double digit wins, we would have a chance to host the playoff game,” said Fajardo. “That was the goal once we weren’t able to capture the Eastern Final.”

It’s the second straight season the Alouettes finish second in the East after finishing ahead of the Ticats and Ottawa REDBLACKS with a 9-9 record in 2022.

The pivot played the entire game despite the Als entering the matchup already locked in second place in the East Division and finished 23 of 239 for 258 yards, a major and a pick.

“I told (Maas) I wanted to play the whole game,” said the veteran quarterback. “With a bye week coming up as well, I want to stay in rhythm and try to continue to get better and help our team out.”

Montreal now gets a week off before playing their final regular season on Saturday, November 28 against the Tiger-Cats. Als and Tabbies then face off again the next week for a spot in the Eastern Final against the Toronto Argonauts.