‘Detailed’ second half saves Stampeders’ season

CALGARY — More often than not a football season can come down to details.

The Calgary Stampeders were down 13-5 after 30 minutes of play on Friday night at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders before scoring 21-points in the second half to claim a 26-19 win.

A loss would eliminate the Stampeders from playoff contention and clinch third place in the West Division for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“We weren’t super detailed in the first half,” said quarterback Jake Maier to TSN’s Brit Dort after the game. “The second half we were and we made plays when we had to. We’re still alive (in the playoff race) and so grateful.”

The Riders opened a 13-0 lead in the first half before an intentional safety by Saskatchewan and a field goal by kicker Rene Paredes made it a one-possession game going into halftime. The Stamps then scored three majors in the final two quarters, including a pick six by linebacker Cameron Judge that gave Calgary a 19-16 lead in the third quarter.

The Stampeders were without star receiver Reggie Begelton with a chest injury, making Judge’s score even more important to help take some responsibility off an offence that was missing its best player.

“We got sparked by Cam Judge, also known as offensive player of the game,” said Maier. “He’s a man of few words, but you can make a case he’s our best player and he brings it every single day.”

The linebacker had nine tackles to go along his touchdown and was also essential in stopping a third down late in the game that sealed the win for the home team.

Judge himself confirmed Maier’s take about being a man of few words by making his game-changing play seem rather mundane when talking about it afterwards.

“I just did my job,” said the defensive player to Dort. “(Defensive coordinator Brent) Monson does a good job putting me in position. He believes I can make a play and with that belief it’s easy to go do it. Ball came to me and I’ve made a play.”

The play might possibly be the difference between playing in the playoffs or going home in November.

The Riders now control their own destiny after moving within two points of the Roughriders with two more games left to play. Calgary owns the tie breaker and would finish third with two wins or a win coupled with a loss by Saskatchewan.

The race continues next week when the Stamps travel to BC to face the Lions on Friday, October 20, while the Roughriders play their last game of the season at home against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, October 21.

If both teams win, the final playoff spot would be decided after the game between the Stamps and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary on October 27.