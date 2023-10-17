Follow CFL

PFF October 17, 2023

CFL Honour Roll, Week 19: Adams Jr., Franklin Jr., Lions’ O-line make the grade

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Vernon Adams Jr., Marloshawn Franklin Jr. and the BC Lions’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 19 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: OFFENCE

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions | BC 33 – HAM 30

  • PFF Player Grade: 91.4
  • 21-of-30 passing (70 per cent)
  • 296 passing yards and two touchdowns
  • One rush for one yard
  • 113.1 efficiency rating
  • Third Honour Roll All-week selection (Weeks 13 and 17)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: DEFENCE

DB | Marloshawn Franklin Jr. | Edmonton Elks | MTL 35 – EDM 21

  • PFF Player Grade: 89.6
  • 54 total defensive snaps
  • Career-high seven defensive tackles
  • First career interception returned 24 yards
  • 2 Grade on 35 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: OFFENSIVE LINE

BC Lions | BC 33 – HAM 30

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 19
(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023
(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)

  1. 94.0 | Week 14 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
  2. 93.4 | Week 6 | QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts
  3. 92.9 | Week 12 | DB | Marc-Antoine Dequoy | Montreal Alouettes
  4. 92.9 | Week 16 | QB | Dustin Crum | Ottawa REDBLACKS
  5. 92.9 | Week 9 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
  6. 92.5 | Week 3 | DB | Royce Metchie | Toronto Argonauts
  7. 91.9 | Week 16 | DL | Bryce Carter | Ottawa REDBLACKS
  8. 91.8 | Week 8 | DB | Kabion Ento | Montreal Alouettes
  9. 91.8 | Week 16 | DL | Christian Albright | Saskatchewan Roughriders
  10. 91.7 | Week 11 | QB | Tre Ford | Edmonton Elks
