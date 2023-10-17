Elks release five, including LB Mark McLaurin

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released five players, including linebacker Mark McLaurin and defensive loneman Emeke Egbule, the team announced on Tuesday.

McLaurin appeared in 13 games over the last two seasons after signing with Green and Gold in August of 2022. The 26-year-old registered 41 tackles and one forced fumble in 11 games this season.

Egbule appeared in three games for the Green and Gold this season, recording one defensive tackle. The Kansas native signed with the Elks on September 18.

Edmonton also announced on Tuesday the release of defensive back Josh Nurse, offensive lineman BJ Wilson and quarterback Dresser Winn.

The Elks will close out their season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field on Oct. 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET.