CFL Awards tickets on-sale now; Kate Beirness returns as host

TORONTO — When the Canadian Football League (CFL) honours the season’s best on Thursday, November 16, a familiar face will headline the proceedings: TSN’s Kate Beirness. The fan-favourite host for the CFL ON TSN returns as master of ceremonies for her third time with the show taking place at the Avalon Theatre at Fallsview Casino & Resort in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Staging the CFL Awards in Niagara Falls extends the 110th Grey Cup’s impact across the region. Tickets for the event start at $139 (plus taxes and fees) and are on-sale now. A free shuttle service to and from downtown Hamilton to Fallsview Casino Resort will be available for fans attending the CFL Awards. Fans making the trip to Grey Cup and looking to stay in Niagara Falls can also book a hotel through the Grey Cup Festival site.

The red-carpet arrivals and the pre-show cocktail reception open the event at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the doors opening to the public at 6 p.m., before the star-studded awards ceremony gets underway at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme – This is How Legends are Made – will look back and highlight the all-time greats of Canadian football, and crown this year’s best with several CFL legends in attendance.

The evening offers fans the opportunity to brush shoulders with the CFL’s brightest stars as the league names its Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, Most Outstanding Rookie and Coach of the Year. The East and West Division finalists for the player awards will be announced on November 1.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will highlight exceptional contributions to Canadian football through the Commissioner’s Award and the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award. Selected by the CFL Players’ Association, the Tom Pate Memorial Award will recognize sportsmanship and contributions to one’s team, community and association, while the Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s Award will be presented to the player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans in times of war, peace and military conflict. The Jane Mawby Tribute Award will honour one highly valued, yet too often unsung, current employee who works at the club or league level. The recipient of the Glenn “Keeper” McWhinney Scholarship Fund, presented by the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum, will also be named.

Following the CFL Awards, as part of the Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival, there will be a concert at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino – additional details, including the headlining act, will be made in the near future.

The 110th Grey Cup will be played in Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, November 19 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. The nation’s largest single-day sporting event and Green Day’s performance for the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. The Grey Cup will also be available live for viewers outside of Canada through CFL+. A limited number of tickets for the 110th Grey Cup game are available at Ticketmaster.

The 2023 Grey Cup Festival from November 13 to 19 will include over 40 events to captivate football fans, music lovers, and families alike – many of which will have free admission. It will feature events organized by various community organizations, such as Sonic Unyon (Supercrawl), Around the Bay, the Hamilton Santa Claus Parade, and more.

As part of the 2023 Grey Cup Festival, the Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival from November 16-19, featuring both free and ticketed events with different programming each night, will be highlighted by Carrie Underwood at FirstOntario Centre on Friday evening. Fan Central on James Street will include live music Thursday to Saturday.

For event tickets and information on the 2023 Grey Cup Festival, visit Greycupfestival.ca.