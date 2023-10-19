Eight players fined after Week 19 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced eight fines after Week 19 action on Thursday.

BC Lions defensive back Adrian Greene has been fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Tyreik McAllister.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Chris Osei-Kusi has been fined for a blindside block on BC Lions defensive back Marcus Sayles.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Mohamed Diallo has been fined for a blindside block on BC Lions wide receiver Lucky Whitehead.

Montreal Alouettes wide receivers Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot have been fined for violating the league’s security protocol by entering a designated fan-only area in a visiting stadium.

Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage has been fined for spitting at an opposing player.

Toronto Argonauts linebacker Brandon Calver has been fined for striking an opponent prior to the game.

Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis has been fined for a high hit on Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Dustin Crum.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.