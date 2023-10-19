London Drugs and CFL partner to promote community health and wellness

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and London Drugs are partnering to take their commitments to community health and wellness to the next level. Through their new unique program – #GreyCupReady – the league and its new Official Retail Pharmacy Partner are stepping up to further their support of Canadians.

“Many of our valued customers are passionate fans of the CFL, and this partnership not only solidifies our commitment to them but also underscores our dedication to building healthier and stronger communities across Canada,” says Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs. “We can’t wait to see the incredible impact that these programs will have in fostering well-being and championing healthier and happier lives for all Canadians.”

#GreyCupReady is a health-focused digital program that has been created to engage all Canadians, while promoting mindfulness, exercise, nutrition, proper sleeping habits, and much more. Five dedicated program ambassadors will share their personal habits and the keys to their healthy lifestyles, before encouraging fans to do the same. Fans will then be invited to vote for their favourite routine, with two lucky participants being selected to each win a trip for two to the 110thGrey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, November 19.

“The importance of healthy living, wellness and active lifestyles can’t be overstated,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Commercial Officer of the CFL. “Healthier fans and Canadians make for stronger communities and a better Canada. Let’s all go out to play, exercise, compete and win, and let’s do it together!”

Fans can stay tuned to the #GreyCupReady program across the CFL’s social media channels throughout the campaign, and they will be able to vote for their ambassador’s favourite routine until November 12 at https://www.cfl.ca/get-greycupready/.

#GREYCUPREADY PROGRAM AMBASSADORS