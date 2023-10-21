Bombers look forward to returning home for West Final

WINNIPEG – Before even taking the field on Saturday night, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers had already clinched first place in the West Division, and will host the Western Final on Nov. 11.

But coming out and playing with heart is something the Bombers have done all season, and their last home game against the Edmonton Elks in front of a sold-out crowd was no exception.

“We prepared all week to win the football game, so we just stuck to our process, went out there and executed a pretty good game,” Zach Collaros told TSN’s John Lu after the win.

To describe a 20-point win on a night where two of Collaros’ teammates made history as “good” goes to show the standard the Bombers have held themselves to all season.

Brady Oliveira and Nic Demski made history as the Bombers became the first team to have a Canadian back rush for 1,000 yards in Oliveira and a Canada receiver catch for 1,000 yards in Demski on the same team.

“It’s amazing, it couldn’t happen for two better guys, the fact that they went to the same high school too,” said Collaros.

“I always tell them how jealous I am that they get to play in their hometown, so it’s really cool and they’re both great people, great football players and they’re going to be doing it for a long time.”

The Bombers have one last regular season game, heading to McMahon Stadium to face the Calgary Stampeders, which the Bombers will surely put their all into.

But they most look forward to returning back to IG Field, and playing for their home faithful who have been behind them all season long.

“Our fans are the best, all season long, since I’ve been here they’ve been incredible, it’s going to be a lot fun in that West Final, so we got one more here to go against Calgary, but we’re really looking forward to it,” said Collaros.

“Best fans in the league, it’s gonna be amazing.”