Three players fined, one suspended after Week 20 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that a total of four players have been fined and one has been suspended for a game after review of Weeks 19 and 20 action.

BC Lions defensive lineman Sione Teuhema has been suspended one game for making unnecessary head contact with, and then striking, Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman D’Antne Demery.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Jayden Dalke has been fined for a late unnecessary hit on Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Isiah Cage.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II has been fined for a late unnecessary hit on Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly.

Edmonton Elks linebacker Nyles Morgan has been fined for a high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski.

Upon further review, one additional fine has been announced from Week 19.

Edmonton Elks defensive back Kai Gray has been fined for spitting at an opposing player.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.