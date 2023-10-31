Bombers add Markeith Ambles to practice roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added veteran receiver Markeith Ambles to the practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday.



Ambles (6-1, 190; University of Houston; born: November 26, 1991, in McDonough, GA) joins the Blue Bombers after stints with the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts this season and brings 50 games of Canadian Football League experience to Winnipeg.

He had 15 receptions for 193 yards in four games this year with the Stampeders before his release in late September. He had returned to Calgary, where he began his CFL career in 2018, following his release by Toronto in August and after missing the first couple of months of the season with the Argos due to an ankle injury.

Ambles set career highs last year with the Argos, pulling in 72 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns. He started in both playoff games for Toronto last November and had three catches for 47 yards in the Grey Cup win over the Blue Bombers on November 20th. Ambles was also part of the Stampeders Grey Cup team in 2018.

Over his 50 regular season games, Ambles has recorded 204 receptions for 2,329 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ambles began his college days at USC, but left the school after one year, played one season at Arizona Western before joining Houston. In 23 games over two seasons with the Cougars he had 49 receptions for 791 yards and five touchdowns.

The team also announced the signing of American receiver Ronnie Blackmon (5-9, 186, West Georgia) to the practice roster on Tuesday.