Where to Watch: Tune-in details for the 2023 Division Semi-Finals

TORONTO — The weekend CFL fans have been waiting for is almost here.

The 110th Grey Cup Playoffs are set to kick off this Saturday, November 4, with the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. Then the Western Semi-Final starts at 6:30 p.m. ET as the Calgary Stampeders take on the BC Lions at BC Place.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Eastern Semi-Final?

» Matchups Set: Semi-Final Saturdays head to BC and Montreal

» Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Western Semi-Final?

For U.S. and international viewers, CFL+ will live stream the entirety of the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 110th Grey Cup. The streaming service is available on desktop and mobile devices on CFL.ca with no additional downloads or login services required.

Canadian viewers can tune in on TSN or RDS as the journey to the 110th Grey Cup begins with the network delivering a doubleheader of the Eastern and Western Semi-Finals.

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes

Percival Molson Stadium

Sunday, November 4 at 3 p.m. ET – Buy Tickets

TSN Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET

Eastern Semi-Final Canada International/U.S. Streaming Where to Watch TSN and RDS CFL+ TSN.ca and the TSN app

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

BC Place

Sunday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET – Buy Tickets

TSN Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET

Western Semi-Final Canada International/U.S. Streaming Where to Watch TSN and RDS CFL+ TSN.ca and the TSN app

TSN’s complete Grey Cup Playoffs broadcast schedule is available here, with French-language coverage available on RDS.

Live coverage begins with a 60-minute pre-game show as the CFL ON TSN panel provides fans with in-depth analysis on Saturday, Nov. 4 beginning at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The pre-game show features host Kate Beirness alongside analysts Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, Davis Sanchez, Jim Barker, and Paul LaPolice in the CFL ON TSN studio. TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor also joins the panel throughout the show.

Live coverage of the Eastern Semi-Final is led by play-by-play commentator Rod Smith and game analyst Duane Forde, with Matthew Scianitti reporting from the sidelines. TSN then heads west as Dustin Neilson delivers the call alongside game analyst Glen Suitor with CFL Insider Farhan Lalji reporting live from the sidelines of BC Place for coverage of the Western Semi-Final, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

As the exclusive home of the CFL, Grey Cup Playoff Saturdays coverage continues with the Eastern Final on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, followed by the Western Final at 6 p.m. ET. The 110th Grey Cup airs live from Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.