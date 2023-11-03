Follow CFL

Five players fined after Week 21 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced on Friday that five players have been fined after Week 21 action.

Ottawa REDBLACKS running back Devonte Williams has been fined for a chop block on Toronto Argonauts defensive back Robert Priester.

Toronto Argonauts linebacker Brandon Calver has been fined for leaving the bench area and engaging opposing players in a non-football altercation.

Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive back Douglas Coleman III and defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV, and Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Dejon Brissett have been fined for engaging in a non-football altercation.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

