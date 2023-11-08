Edwards suspended three games; seven players fined after Semi-Finals

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced that one player has been suspended and seven others have been fined following Division Semi-Finals action.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Chris Edwards has been suspended three games for striking opponents and for his part in inciting a non-football altercation.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Omar Bayless, defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd, quarterback Kai Locksley, and defensive linemen Mason Bennett and Mohamed Diallo, as well as Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Régis Cibasu and running back Jeshrun Antwi, have been fined for leaving the bench area and engaging opposing players in a non-football altercation.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.