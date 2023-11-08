Report: Schoen, Demski, Bailey absent from Bombers’ practice

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had three important absences from practice at the wide receiver position in advance of their Western Final matchup against the BC Lions on Saturday.

Dalton Schoen, Nic Demski and Rasheed Bailey did not take part in practice for the Bombers on Wednesday, according to TSN’s John Lu.

Schoen hasn’t played since the win over the Lions in Week 18. The 2023 CFL All-Star had 1,233 receiving yards and 10 majors over 16 regular-season games. The star receiver has been dealing with an ankle injury and his status for Saturday is still uncertain.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

Demski is dealing with an ankle issue of his own and missed the first two days of practice for Winnipeg. The National receiver went for 1,006 yards and six majors in 2023.

Bailey is the only one of the trio that played in the Bombers last game of the season in Week 21 against the Calgary Stampeders, leading the team with 81 yards and a touchdown to finish the season with 508 and six majors. The veteran showed up on the injury report on Tuesday with a knee injury.

If all three players are not available for the game, the Bombers still feature veterans Kenny Lawler, Drew Wolitarksy and returner/receiver Janarion Grant as options for the passing game.

The Bombers host the BC Lions on Saturday, November 11, at IG Field with a shot at advancing to the 110th Grey Cup on the line. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.