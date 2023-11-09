Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Division Finals picks

TORONTO — The Division Finals are here which means that the stakes could not be any higher for the remaining four teams.

It’s also a double rematch weekend with the BC Lions and Montreal Alouettes getting a second chance to avenge their losses in last year’s Finals against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts, respectively.

A lot has changed for these teams, with three of the four teams featuring new pivots under centre, but one things remains the same: nobody wants to go home.

Who will travel to Hamilton to play for the 110th Grey Cup on November 19th?

3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final

3 storylines to watch in the Western Final

MTL at TOR

Quarterback Cody Fajardo and head coach Jason Maas took over the Alouettes with a clear mission: overcome the Toronto Argonauts and win the East Division. It has been the defence – especially since the arrival of Shawn Lemon and Darnell Sankey – leading the way for Montreal as they find themselves with a chance to take down the Argos in the Eastern Final. Toronto, meanwhile, has enjoyed an even more successful regular season compared to last year, tying the CFL record with 16 wins under Chad Kelly. The Double Blue have yet to lose to an East Division opponent in 2023, but all it takes is one for the Alouettes to advance. Who will win the East?

Writers: 83% Toronto

BC at WPG

It’s a familiar place to be for the Blue Bombers as Winnipeg plays host to the Western Final for the third straight season. The Leos talked all season about unfinished business and it all leads to this, a rematch in November at IG Field between the top two teams in the West. Vernon Adams Jr. won his first career playoff game last week, scoring five total majors against the Calgary Stampeders, and will try to make it two in a row on Saturday. West Division MOP Brady Oliveira continues to get better and leads the way for a punishing style of play for the Blue Bombers. Who will take the West Division crown?

Writers: 83% Winnipeg