Stamps re-sign defensive lineman Damontre Moore

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Damontre Moore, the team announced on Monday.

Moore first signed with Calgary in October and he appeared in one regular-season contest, recording a pair of defensive tackles. He finished the season on the Stampeders’ practice roster. Earlier during the 2023 campaign, Moore spent time on the Montreal Alouettes’ practice roster and in 2022 he played one game for the Toronto Argonauts.

Before coming to Canada, Moore had an extensive career in the National Football League, playing 66 games over eight seasons with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.

Moore accumulated 97 tackles including 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his time in the NFL. He also played for the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Collegiately, Moore played 38 games over three seasons at Texas A&M University. He was first-team all-Southeastern Conference for the Aggies in 2012 after accumulating 12.5 sacks and 85 tackles including 21 tackles for loss in 13 games.

Moore finished his Texas A&M career with 197 tackles including 45 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, one interception, eight forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks.