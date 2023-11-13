Tiger-Cats announce 110th Grey Cup is sold out

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field on November 19 is sold out.

110th GREY CUP

Per CFL policy, a limited number of tickets have been held back for use by the competing teams. Should any of these tickets be returned, they will be released and available for purchase on Ticketmaster.ca. For more information, please contact a Grey Cup ticket representative at (905) 547-2287 or tickets@ticats.ca.