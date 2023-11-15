Officiating crew named for 110th Grey Cup

- News
TORONTO — A crew made up of the season’s 11 highest-rated Canadian Football League (CFL) officials will be taking the field for the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 19 at Tim Hortons Field.
110TH GREY CUP OFFICIATING CREW
Referee | #74 | Tim Kroeker
Umpire | #24 | Troy Semenchuk
Down Judge | #27 | Andrew Wakefield
Line Judge | #63 | Rob Hill
Side Judge | #18 | Pierre Laporte
Back Judge | #59 | Larry Butler
Field Judge | #37 | Jason Maggio
Backup Referee | #60 | Tom Vallesi
Backup Official | #19 | Chris Shapka
Backup Official | #40 | Kevin Riopel
Backup Official | #73 | Brian Chrupalo
The crew will be supported by an off-field officiating staff: