Officiating crew named for 110th Grey Cup

TORONTO — A crew made up of the season’s 11 highest-rated Canadian Football League (CFL) officials will be taking the field for the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 19 at Tim Hortons Field.

110TH GREY CUP OFFICIATING CREW

Referee | #74 | Tim Kroeker

  • 17th season | 271 games | 6th Grey Cup game, 1st at the Referee Position

Umpire | #24 | Troy Semenchuk

  • 7th season | 117 games | 2nd Grey Cup game

Down Judge | #27 | Andrew Wakefield

  • 9th season |135 games |3rd Grey Cup game

Line Judge | #63 | Rob Hill

  • 18th season | 283 games | 5th Grey Cup game

Side Judge | #18 | Pierre Laporte

  • 9th season | 157 games | 2nd Grey Cup game

Back Judge | #59 | Larry Butler

  • 19th season | 306 games | 4th Grey Cup game

Field Judge | #37 | Jason Maggio

  • 21st season | 354 games | 7th Grey Cup game

Backup Referee | #60 | Tom Vallesi

  • 19th season | 322 games | 5th Grey Cup game

Backup Official | #19 | Chris Shapka

  • 9th season | 153 games | 3rd Grey Cup game

Backup Official | #40 | Kevin Riopel

  • 6th season | 61 games | 1st Grey Cup game

Backup Official | #73 | Brian Chrupalo

  • 18th season | 296 games | 6th Grey Cup game

The crew will be supported by an off-field officiating staff:

  • Vice-President, Officiating – Darren Hackwood
  • Senior Manager, Football & Officiating Development – Laurence Pontbriand
  • Supervisor, Officiating – Don Cousens
  • Manager, Officiating & Replay Official – Al Bradbury
  • Video Official – Dave Foxcroft
