Stampeders re-sign RB LeVante Bellamy

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back LeVante Bellamy, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bellamy appeared in seven games for the Red and White during the 2023 season and he accumulated 187 all-purpose yards including 23 carries for 70 yards, five receptions for 22 yards and four kickoff returns for 95 yards. He also had a punt block.

110th GREY CUP

Prior to coming to the CFL, Bellamy played five games for the National Football League’s Denver Broncos during the 2020 season and had four carries for 11 yards, one catch for five yards and two tackles.

In college, Bellamy played 48 games over five seasons at Western Michigan and had 617 career carries for 3,720 yards and 35 touchdowns as well as 57 receptions for 370 yards and one score and 19 kickoff returns for 358 yards. He was the Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year as a senior in 2019 when he led nation with 23 rushing touchdowns while rushing for 1,472 yards in 13 games. The 1,000-yard season was the second of Bellamy’s career as he rushed for 1,228 yards as a junior.

The Indianapolis product earned first-team all-conference honours in both of his final two seasons and Bellamy finished his Broncos career as the fourth all-time rusher in school history.