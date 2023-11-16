Lawler, Collaros reflect upon Grey Cup’s history

HAMILTON — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers spoke to the media after practicing at Tim Hortons Field on Thursday, ahead of the 110th Grey Cup against the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday.

Quarterback Zach Collaros and wide receiver Kenny Lawler took the podium together to talk about what is it like playing together, how much the Grey Cup means to them and how it feels being part of that long history.

Head coach Mike O’Shea also spoke to reporters about his team’s maturity, being back in Hamilton after winning the Grey Cup at the same stadium two years ago and more.

Check out the standout statements from the Bombers media availability on Thursday.

110th GREY CUP

“Montreal presents a lot of challenges with different fronts, the way that they mix up the back end. But nothing like we saw last year, Toronto, nothing like Hamilton. Every team presents different challenges and we approach the games in different ways. We need to attack more on the ground or are we thinking more of an aerial attack? What’s the weather gonna be like? There are different things that play a factor in it.”

— Collaros on the challenges of facing the Alouettes defence and the differences with the last two opponents they played in the Grey Cup

“The fans coming from all over the country to support not just the teams that are in it, but to wear their colors as well, I thought that was really cool.”

— The quarterback on the celebration during Grey Cup week

“When you get to the Grey Cup, fans from all over the country come and they tell you when they’re flying in, and some fans might be fans of teams that aren’t even in the Grey Cup, just a CFL fan and Canadian that loves football. It’s beautiful.”

— Lawler on seeing fans flying in from all over Canada to celebrate Canadian Football during Grey Cup Week

“I’m just looking at the Grey Cup and looking at team after team, year after year and it’s like: this is actually a piece of history. You know, you got everybody’s name there and that’s cool in itself”

— The wide receiver on looking at the Grey Cup for the first time and understanding the long history behind it

“You can show them pictures of when the guys won the Cup and it was only the top with a small base. And they get that idea that 100 years ago guys were chasing the same dream.”

— O’Shea on the history behind the Grey Cup and its meaning to players

“There is a certain amount of buy in and and also the idea that these guys put in so much work all the time that they earn it. But they all could go in there and play.”

— The head coach on a lot of players on the defence having earned snaps throughout the season

“It’s the easiest thing. He just tells me what he wants and I go out there and give it to him. We’re on the same page day in and day out. He’s a great teammate, unbelievable man. He cares. I love him as a brother”

— Lawler on what has it been like working with Collaros