Qwan’tez Stiggers takes home Most Outstanding Rookie honours

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — It seems that the only thing missing for Qwan’tez Stiggers was experience, after all.

The young Toronto Argonauts defensive back has been named Most Outstanding Rookie on Thursday night in a ceremony at the Fallsview Casino & Resort in Niagara Falls, after leading the team with five interceptions among 69 total defensive plays in 2023.

The 21-year-old signed with the Argonauts in preseason without a lot of previous playing time and was outstanding in the back end of Toronto’s defence, adding five pass knockdowns and 56 total tackles to go alongside his five picks across 16 contests. The last defensive back to win Most Outstanding Rookie was BC’s Steve Muhammad in 1998.

“My first interception against Bo Levi Mitchell,” said Stiggers about what was his favourite play of the season. “Always heartwarming to pick off of a CFL legend.”

Stiggers hasn’t played any college football with his only prior pro experience being in the Fan Controlled Football League earlier in the year. He tied for the league lead there, with five interceptions.

“When I realized what I could do, what I had done, it was mind blowing,” said Stiggers. “You have so many people around you saying ‘I love your story. I hope you win’. It gives me so many blessings.

“I’ll say never give up because you never know when you’re gonna succeed.”

The Argonauts season ended with a 38-17 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final.

The runner-up for Most Outstanding Rookie was Edmonton’s Kai Gray. The first-year defensive back was one of three rookies to make 18 starts this season. The Lincoln University product registered 56 total tackles and a pair of interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown in Week 16. He added four pass knockdowns and one tackle for a loss.