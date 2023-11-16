Ryan Dinwiddie earns Coach of the Year win

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Toronto Argonauts can rest assured they have the right captain at the helm.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been named Coach of the Year on Thursday night, capping his third season with the Argonauts.

Dinwiddie guided his team to 16 victories, tying Edmonton’s all-time mark set in 1989. He became the ninth head coach to win division titles in each of his first three seasons on the strength of perfect records at home (9-0) and against divisional opponents (10-0). This is the Elk Grove, CA native’s third consecutive nomination for this award.

110th GREY CUP

» Qwan’tez Stiggers takes home Most Outstanding Rookie honours

» Head to Head: Who has the edge in the 110th Grey Cup

» Costabile: Five Alouettes to watch in the 110th Grey Cup

The Argos’ season ended with an Eastern Final loss to the Montreal Alouettes, but the feats accomplished by the team during the regular season will remain in history. Toronto led the league in turnover margin with a plus-27, turnovers forced (54), interceptions (27), sacks allowed (19), sacks made (68), touchdowns (66), opponent rushing yards (1,505), average gain on first down (7.44), fumbles lost (11), opponent big plays allowed (30) and kickoff return touchdowns (four).

The three-phase team also saw the emergence of award nominees quarterback Chad Kelly and rookie defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers. Dejon Allen was also nominated for Most Outstanding Offensive lineman as Toronto finished the regular season as the most dominant team in the CFL.

Dinwiddie beat out Blue Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea, who led Winnipeg to a 14-4 record and its fourth straight Grey Cup appearance. The Bombers face the Alouettes on Sunday in the 110th Grey Cup, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.