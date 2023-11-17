Follow CFL

110th Grey Cup November 17, 2023

Where to Watch: Tune in details for the 110th Grey Cup

TORONTO — The 110th Grey Cup will see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Montreal Alouettes on November 19.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET and TSN’s live coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with the network’s five-hour pre-game show – Grey Cup Sunday. RDS’s coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET.

110th GREY CUP
TUNE-IN DETAILS
​(Country/Region | Broadcast provider)

  • Canada | TSN, RDS
  • US and International | ​ CFL+

U.S. and international viewers will be able to catch all the action live on CFL+. The streaming service is available on desktop and mobile devices on CFL.ca, with no additional downloads or login services required.

Streaming options

  • Canada English | TSN.ca and the TSN app
  • Canada French | RDS.ca and the RDS app
  • US and International | CFL+

Radio

  • SiriusXM Canada | Canada Talks (channel 167)
  • SiriusXM Canada | Attitude Franco (channel 163)
  • 98,5 FM
  • TSN 1050 Toronto
  • TSN 1200 Ottawa
  • TSN 690 Montreal
  • 620 CKRM Regina
  • CJOB, 680 Winnipeg
  • CHQR, 770 Calgary FM/AM
  • CHED, 630 Edmonton
  • AM 1150-Kelowna
  • Radio NL Kamloops
