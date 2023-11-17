Where to Watch: Tune in details for the 110th Grey Cup

TORONTO — The 110th Grey Cup will see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Montreal Alouettes on November 19.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET and TSN’s live coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with the network’s five-hour pre-game show – Grey Cup Sunday. RDS’s coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET.

110th GREY CUP

TUNE-IN DETAILS

​(Country/Region | Broadcast provider)

Canada | TSN, RDS

US and International | ​ CFL+

U.S. and international viewers will be able to catch all the action live on CFL+. The streaming service is available on desktop and mobile devices on CFL.ca, with no additional downloads or login services required.

Streaming options

Canada English | TSN.ca and the TSN app

Canada French | RDS.ca and the RDS app

US and International | CFL+

Radio