Where to Watch: Tune in details for the 110th Grey Cup

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The 110th Grey Cup will see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Montreal Alouettes on November 19.
Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. ET and TSN’s live coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with the network’s five-hour pre-game show – Grey Cup Sunday. RDS’s coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET.
110th GREY CUP
TUNE-IN DETAILS
(Country/Region | Broadcast provider)
U.S. and international viewers will be able to catch all the action live on CFL+. The streaming service is available on desktop and mobile devices on CFL.ca, with no additional downloads or login services required.
Streaming options
