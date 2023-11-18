Collaros, Jefferson appreciative of being back in the Grey Cup

HAMILTON — It’s almost show time.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes are about to go head to head for the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, with the Bombers taking the field first for walkthroughs on Saturday as they wrap up their preparation.

Zach Collaros and Willie Jefferson took the podium to talk about their experience being in multiple Grey Cups, the advise they give young players on the roster and taking a moment to appreciate the week before the game.

Head coach Mike O’Shea also talked about his team’s leadership and not underestimating an Alouettes team that is currently on a seven-game winning streak.

Check out all the quotes from the final day of walkthroughs:

110th GREY CUP

“I have fun. I lock in when I need to lock in, focus up when I need to focus. When it’s time to go to meetings and practice and things like that. I’m a leader and I don’t want guys to slack off and think this is just another trip. We’re here to handle business. We’re here to take care of business. We’re here to play a game.”

— Jefferson on his experience being in multiple Grey Cups and talking to the young players about the preparation during the week

“Being able to come out here, embrace the Canadian culture, embrace the Canadian Football League, embrace the fans. This is where I want to be. This is what I love and this is where I can make a name for myself.”

— The defensive lineman about talking to young players who are new to the CFL

“Just one of those guys, a rare athlete you don’t see come around very often. So being around him is pretty neat, watching him work on the field. He’s a tremendous leader for us. He’s been so consistent. I don’t know that we’ve ever heard him complain. He does not complain. Doesn’t have the time for it or just chooses not to. I don’t know where he learned that or how that happened, but it’s so refreshing.”

— O’Shea on Jefferson’s leadership on and off the field

“We have a very smart, large pool of veteran players to guard against that. And then if you just put on Montreal’s film and watch what they’ve done in the last six or seven games, I don’t think that’s going to be an issue.”

— The Bombers head coach on the possibility of his players overlooking the Alouettes and how well they have played over the final stretch of the season

“As you get older, you appreciate it a lot more and you understand how fast it goes. You try to soak it all in, spend as much time with your team as you possibly can. Whether that’s watching tape, grabbing a bite to eat, swimming in the pool, recovering, all those different things, I just think it means more. Again, because you understand how hard it is to get here and how fast it all goes, win or lose, there’s not another game.”

— Collaros on how different it feels to be in his fourth straight Grey Cup