Fajardo named Most Valuable Player of the 110th Grey Cup

HAMILTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo has been named the Most Valuable Player of the 110th Grey Cup.

The veteran pivot guided the Montreal Alouettes to their first Grey Cup win since 2010 with a 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Fajardo finished with 290 yards on a 21-of-26 performance, throwing three touchdown passes and only one interception. The quarterback led a game-winning drive with under three minutes left to take the final lead of the game with only 12 seconds left on the clock.

110th GREY CUP

The pivot signed with the Alouettes in the off-season after spending three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and continued to get better as the season progressed. Fajardo led the CFL in completion percentage during the regular season and was back at it in the Grey Cup, completing 81 per cent of his passes while also averaging 11.2 yards per attempt.

The 31-year-old got his playmakers involved with four receivers going for over 50 yards. Austin Mack led the group with six catches for 103 yards and a major, while Most Valuable Canadian Tyson Philpot finished second with six receptions and 63 yards and a touchdown.