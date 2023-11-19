Tyson Philpot named Most Valuable Canadian of the 110th GC

HAMILTON — Tyson Philpot has been named the Most Valuable Canadian of the 110th Grey Cup.

The wide receiver finished the game with six catches for 63 yards and a major to help his team win a 28-24 battle against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

110th GREY CUP

» Depth Charts: Winnipeg | Montreal

» Boxscore: 110th Grey Cup by the numbers

» Au Septieme Ciel: Alouettes win the 110th Grey Cup

» Watch: Austin Mack makes incredible catch to set up Als’ TD

» 3 stats that defined the 110th Grey Cup

The Montreal Alouettes took the field with 02:05 left on the clock and marched all the way to Winnipeg’s end zone for a game-winning touchdown catch by Philpot.

The receiver had two catches for 32 yards and the major on the drive as the Als completed the historic comeback.

Philpot battled injury early in the season but returned in Week 8 and was an important part of the team’s eight-game winning streak to finish off 2023.