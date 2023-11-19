Schoen, Bighill listed as active for 110th Grey Cup

HAMILTON — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got a boost to their roster and spirits ahead of kicking off at the 110th Grey Cup, with the return of receiver Dalton Schoen and linebacker Adam Bighill. Bombers’ senior director of public and player relations Darren Cameron provided the news just after 6 p.m. ET.

110th GREY CUP

Linebacker Adam Bighill and receiver Dalton Schoen are both active for tonight’s Grey Cup. — Darren Cameron (@Darren_Cameron) November 19, 2023



The 27-year-old has been out of action since the Bombers’ Week 18 win over the BC Lions with an ankle injury. He sat out the Bombers’ Western Final win over the Lions and after not practising all week in Hamilton, was listed as a game-time decision on the team’s depth chart.

Despite missing two regular season games with the injury, Schoen still finished third in the league in receiving with 1,222 yards and had nine touchdowns. The team’s leading receiver the last two years, he stands to add a tremendous amount of talent to an already deep Bombers’ receiving corps.

Bighill, 35, suffered a calf injury in the Western Final last week and like Schoen, did not participate in practices.

The veteran linebacker had 74 tackles and four sacks in his fifth season with the Bombers.

Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea said throughout this week that the team would use the full allotment of time the league permitted to make its decision on Schoen and Bighill.