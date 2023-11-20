Costabile: Four memorable moments from the 110th Grey Cup

The 110th Grey Cup was nothing short of sensational.

There were lead changes, big defensive plays, clutch touchdowns, and the game went right down to the wire. It was peak CFL.

The Montreal Alouettes were the last ones standing, with Cody Fajardo leading his team to victory on a three-touchdown pass performance and earning the game’s Most Valuable Player nod.

Here are four memorable moments from the big game.

110th GREY CUP

» Boxscore: 110th Grey Cup by the numbers

» Fajardo named Most Valuable Player of the 110th Grey Cup

» Watch: Bombers find end zone in first quarter

» Tyson Philpost named Most Valuable Canadian of the 110th Grey Cup

Gutsy calls

Montreal wasn’t shy about making some gutsy calls in the biggest game of their season.

At the end of the second quarter, the team was set up on Winnipeg’s one-yard line on second down and the Bombers stopped them in their tracks. They decided to go for it on third and short and were denied once again, turning the ball over on downs and coming up with no points, heading into halftime trailing 17-7.

That gusty call didn’t work, but two later on in the game did.

The first was a decision by Cody Fajardo on second and 18 to take off and run himself for 13 yards. Talk about ice in his veins.

The second was on the very next play, with Jason Maas deciding to go for it once again on third down. This time the team needed five yards with 38 seconds left in the game and Fajardo went deep, connecting with Cole Spieker for 31. And the next play? The game-winning, 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Philpot.

Kabion Ento‘s big game

Kabion Ento wasn’t named the game’s Most Valuable Player (his quarterback was), but he very well could have been. The Als defensive back had a standout performance on Sunday night, making big plays on defence all night long.

In the first half, the six-foot-one, 187-pounder knocked the ball out of running back Brady Oliveira‘s hands as the Bombers were driving down the field, with Ciante Evans finishing the play off by grabbing the fumble recovery. Ento also had a massive knockdown in the end zone when Zach Collaros targeted Drew Wolitarsky looking for a score in the second quarter.

With his team trailing by just three points in the third frame, Ento made another massive play, jumping in front of Kenny Lawler to stop a score in the end zone and keeping things close.

A dream come true for a Canadian kid

Tyson Philpot grew up dreaming of this moment, he told me with a massive smile on his face just moments after he was named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian. It was a dream fulfilled for the son of Cory Philpot, who will now have his name etched on the Grey Cup alongside his dad. What a feat.

Philpot waited until the last minute, literally, to make the most memorable play of the 110th Grey Cup, scoring his massive touchdown with 20 seconds left on the clock and his team down by just three points.

With time ticking away, he knew he needed to make a play and trusted his quarterback to get him the football. The score put his team up by four points and was all they needed to become champions.

He is him

There were a few electric moments for Austin Mack in Sunday’s game, with the Als’ receiver hauling a few catches that made everyone say, ‘how did he do that.’

Mack, who finished with 103 yards on six receptions, hung on with Deatrick Nichols draped all over him for a 31-yard strike in the first quarter. In the third quarter, the 26-year-old pulled in a one-handed catch for 33-yards on second-and-six. (If you haven’t seen this, you must.)

His biggest moment was his touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving Montreal their first lead of the contest. Mack brushed off a tackle and ran into the end zone for the score as his team went ahead 21-17, setting up an exciting finish with two more touchdowns scored in the game; one from Winnipeg on the next drive and then the game-winner from Philpot.