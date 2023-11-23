Als celebrate movie-like Grey Cup in the streets of Montreal

MONTREAL — ‘The Great Eight: The flight of the Alouettes’ could be out in every theater in Montreal and across Canada.

The story of how the Als won their eighth Grey Cup in franchise history with a win on Sunday over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is nothing short of a movie script.

From the team’s connection to the 425 squadron, to head coach Jason Maas preaching from day one of training camp the “great eight”, all the way to quarterback Cody Fajardo being name the Most Valuable Player of the 110th Grey Cup, nobody would fault these Alouettes from thinking it was written in the stars.

“Our fans showed out and they have been doing that all year. That’s our calling card,” Fajardo told TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde. “We’re going to remember this for the rest of our lives. All the hard work, the blood, sweat and tears. It makes it all worth it when you’re sitting there in front of your fans and you hear people chant M-V-P.

“It felt like a movie.”

110th GREY CUP

It wouldn’t be a good movie without a breath-taking, climax-worthy action scene that gets everyone out of their seats. That’s exactly what Fajardo and wide receiver Tyson Philpot delivered with a 19-yard touchdown connection that left 13 seconds on the clock and a lifetime of memories in Montreal.

“I definitely watched it a thousand times,” said Philpot of the play. “I don’t think it soaked in officially.

“I’m so proud to be here with the guys, the city of Montreal. There’s no one more deserving of this.”

Philpot was named Most Valuable Canadian after catching six passes for 63 yards and the game-winning touchdown while Fajardo delivered one of the best games of his career, completing 21 of 26 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to be named the game’s best player.

Playing the role of the person who assembles the group of heroes was general manager Danny Maciocia, who brought in a lot of new faces to the franchise, including Fajardo and Maas but also linebacker Darnell Sankey and defensive lineman Shawn Lemon.

It was enough to put a team that had not been to the Grey Cup in 13 years over the top.

“The love that our fanbase has for this team is unconditional. Especially having experienced everything that they have been through,” said Maciocia to Lalonde. “Celebrating with them, there’s no better feeling.”

“It’s really hard to put it into words. I’m still trying to grasp the whole thing. The stars were aligned the last two months.”

Every player and coach will always tell you that no two teams are the same as turnover dominates the world of professional sports. That’s why a championship is not only about celebrating a franchise, but also a specific snapshot in history of a group of people who have band together to do something special.

“I’m super proud of every single player that has been associated with the 2023 edition of the Montreal Alouettes,” added the general manager.