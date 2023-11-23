Argos extend contracts of four offensive coaches

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended the contracts of four offensive coaches including receivers coach and pass game coordinator Pete Costanza, quarterbacks coach Mike Miller, offensive line coach Kris Sweet, and running backs coach and run game coordinator Edwin Harrison, the team announced on Thursday.

Costanza joined the Argos in early 2022 and has seen numerous Double Blue pass catchers have career years under his tutelage, including DaVaris Daniels, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Damonte Coxie, Dejon Brissett, David Ungerer III, Cam Phillips, and Tommy Nield. The New Jersey native joined Toronto via Winnipeg where he coached running backs from 2020-2021, winning a Grey Cup in 2021. The five-time Grey Cup champion coached receivers for 12 seasons in Calgary prior to Winnipeg (2008-2019), winning his first three rings in the process. Costanza has been coaching since 2007.

RELATED

» Argos extend special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan

» Argos sign Ryan Dinwiddie to multi-year extension

» Argos extend defensive coordinator Corey Mace

» Argos extend contract of GM Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons

Miller came to Toronto in 2022 and helped quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson lead the league in passing in ’22 on route to a Grey Cup victory and quarterback Chad Kelly win the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023. Miller, who has been coaching football since 1997, has made numerous stops both north and south of the border with extensive experience in the NFL and NCAA, including with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals where he coached in a Super Bowl. Miller’s first foray into the CFL was with the Montreal Alouettes in 2013, where he was the team’s offensive coordinator and QB’s coach.

Sweet has been coaching offensive lines since the late 1990’s with over a decade’s worth of experience in the CFL. The Virginia native joined the Boatmen in 2022 after stops in Montreal, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, and the Calgary Stampeders, with whom he won his first Grey Cup in 2008. The former center himself at Carson-Newman College has considerable experience coaching at the NCAA level as well. Sweet has had two players win CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman under his watch, Dejon Allen this season and Ben Archibald in 2010 (Calgary).

Harrison also joined Toronto in 2022 after coaching high school football in Texas and helped running back AJ Ouellette flourish into a 1,000-yard rusher in 2023. The former offensive lineman played five seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2010-2015), winning a Grey Cup with the team in 2014. The University of Colorado alum also played two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2010.