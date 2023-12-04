REDBLACKS name Tommy Condell offensive coordinator

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced Monday that veteran CFL coach Tommy Condell has been named the club’s offensive coordinator.

Condell, 52, has helped lead his teams to five Grey Cup appearances in the last decade and brings a wealth of CFL and collegiate experience to the REDBLACKS. Most recently, Condell spent four years as offensive coordinator for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, a position he held since he was promoted to the role in 2019 until the end of the 2023 campaign. In his first year as OC with the Tabbies, the team went 15-3 and reached the 107th Grey Cup. He added quarterback coach to his duties the following season.

“Throughout the process of getting to know Bob Dyce, time spent exchanging values and beliefs of all things related to football and beyond, made this the ideal situation for myself and family,” said Condell. “The commitment that is tangibly shown in all areas by the Ottawa REDBLACKS and OSEG to bringing another Grey Cup championship to this great city was evident early on.”

The Utica, NY native joined the Argos as Receivers Coach in 2017 and won a Grey Cup championship that year. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Prior to joining the Argos, Condell had his initial run with the Ticats as offensive coordinator and receivers coach, twice reaching the Grey Cup game while also losing to the REDBLACKS in the 2015 East Division Final.

“We are excited to welcome Tommy and his family to Ottawa. The search process for an offensive coordinator was extensive and throughout it, Tommy’s name kept rising to the up of the list,” said Head Coach Bob Dyce. “Not only were we impressed with Tommy’s history of successful offensive production, but he has a proven ability to win at the professional level and play to the strength of his personnel. He has a track record of coming into teams and improving offenses, especially through explosive plays and red zone success.”

This will mark Condell’s second time coaching in Ottawa, having served as quarterbacks coach, receivers coach and passing coordinator with the Ottawa Renegades. Following a two-year stint in Ottawa and a year as offensive coordinator for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Condell again spent time coaching south of the border before returning to the CFL.

Condell first coached in the CFL in 1997 when he was special teams coordinator for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. His American collegiate coaching credits include time with the McNeese State Cowboys, Louisiana-Monroe Indians, Southeastern Louisiana Lions and Cornell Big Red.