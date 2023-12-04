Riders add DL Caleb Sanders, pair of o-linemen

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that they have signed American defensive lineman Caleb Sanders and American offensive linemen Trevor Reid and Jordan Tucker.

Sanders (six-foot-one, 287 pounds) initially signed with the Riders in September of 2023, seeing action in one game and recording two tackles.

He began his pro career when he attended rookie camp with the New York Giants following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent 2023 training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles and played in one pre-season game, logging three tackles.

The Iowa native played five collegiate seasons (2018-2022) at South Dakota State University. In 66 games, the former Jackrabbit recorded 137 tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, two pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In the 2022 season, Sanders was named a team captain and earned Associated Press FCS All-America First-Team honours while helping the Jackrabbits win the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Football Championship. He earned First-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honours in 2022 and 2020 and was named to the Second Team in 2021.

Reid (six-foot-five, 307 pounds) signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He attended rookie camp with Eagles before attending training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

Reid played three collegiate seasons (2019-2022) at the University of Louisville. In 2021, the Georgia native started all 13 games at left tackle and helped the offence average 210.2 rushing yards per game, the third-best mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 22nd in the NCAA. The former Cardinal started 11 games in 2022 and again helped his team lead a potent ground attack, averaging 200.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked second in the ACC. Over 24 starts, the 23-year-old only allowed five sacks in 646 pass-blocking snaps.

Prior to his time in Louisville, Reid spent two collegiate seasons (2018-2019) at Georgia Military College, where he was named a NJCAA First-Team All-American in 2019.

Tucker (six-foot-six, 340 pounds) attended training camp and spent a portion of the 2023 season with the Roughriders. Prior to joining the Riders, Tucker signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the team.

Tucker played four collegiate seasons (2018-2021) at the University of North Carolina. The 23-year-old played in 45 games and made 35 starts, primarily at right tackle. In 2022, he was part of an offensive line that helped the Tar Heel offence average 212.5 rushing yards per game and 35.2 points per game, the second and third best mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference, respectively. The Georgia native made nine starts at right tackle in 2021 and helped the team average 537.3 total yards per game, which led the ACC and set a new school record. Following his senior season, Tucker participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.