Ticats extend National DB Stavros Katsantonis

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended National defensive back Stavros Katsantonis to a two-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

Katsantonis, 27, suited up in 18 regular season games and one playoff game for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, registering 56 total tackles, including 54 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five interceptions, five pass knockdowns and one defensive touchdown.

RELATED

» Top 3 pending free agents on every East Team

» MMQB: Mace a perfect fit as Riders’ HC

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

The five-foot-10, 188-pound native of Bakersfield, CA has suited up in 50 games over his three seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2021-2023), registering 100 total tackles, including 74 defensive tackles and 26 special teams tackles while also adding two tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six pass knockdowns and five interceptions.

Katsantonis was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the fourth round, 36th overall in the 2020 CFL Draft, after spending his collegiate career at the University of British Columbia.