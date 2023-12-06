Elks sign two American receivers

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receivers Danny Davis III and Jerminic Smith, the team announced Wednesday.

Davis spent five seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2017-2021), where he totalled 131 receptions for 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns in 51 games for the Badgers. As a senior he was named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team in 2021.

Davis attended training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2022, playing in the NFL team’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers, where he had two catches for 45 yards and one touchdown. He was released by the Packers in late August.

Smith, 28, returns to the CFL after playing three games with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2019, recording eight receptions for 87 yards. The Texas native spent the last two seasons (2022-2023) with the Frisco Fighters in the Indoor Football League. In 31 career games with the Fighters, he registered 143 receptions for 1,813 yards and 33 touchdowns, while receiving All-IFL First Team honors in 2022.

Collegiately, Smith played two seasons at the University of Iowa (2015-2016) before joining Southwest Baptist University for the 2017 season.

The Edmonton Elks will return to the field in 2024 for the club’s 75th CFL season.