Ticats extend Feltmate and Burke; add six others

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday they have extended the contract of a pair of National players including, fullback Bailey Feltmate and defensive back Patrick Burke Jr.

Feltmate, 25, suited up in 16 regular season games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, registering 16 total tackles, including 15 special teams tackles. The six-foot-two, 240-pound native of Moncton, NB has suited up in 43 games over his three seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2021-2023), totalling 39 total tackles, with 35 special teams tackles. The former linebacker transitioned to fullback during training camp in 2023.

Burke Jr., 23, dressed in 14 regular seasons games in his debut season for the Ticats (2023), posting 12 total tackles including eight defensive tackles. The six-foot-two, 200-pound native of Etobicoke, ON was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the fourth round, 29th overall in the 2023 CFL Draft.

The Ticats also announced the addition of four Nationals, including defensive lineman Reece Martin, defensive back Robert Panabaker, linebacker Dyton Blackett and receiver Jacob Patten while also adding American receivers Chris Coleman and Justin McGriff.

Martin, 23, spent training camp with Hamilton before returning to Mount Allison University, where he played eight games in 2023, tallying 21.5 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-five, 285-pound native of Moncton, New Brunswick was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the fourth round, 31st overall in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Panabaker, 24, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats before returning to Western University, where he played eight games for the Mustangs, registering 24 total tackles and two passes defensed, helping Western capture the 115th Yates Cup. The six-foot, 190-pound native of London, Ontario was originally selected by the Tabbies in the fifth round, 40th overall in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Blackett, 23, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats before returning to St. Francis Xavier University, where he helped the X-Men capture the Loney Bowl. The six-foot-fout, 227-pound native of Canning, Nova Scotia suited up in eight games, registering 36.5 total tackles, 1.5 quarterback sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Patten, 24, played five games over one season at McMaster University (2023), recording 26 receptions for 298 yards and three touchdowns. The six-foot, 190-pound native of Hamilton, Ontario began his collegiate career at the University of British Columbia where he suited up in 17 games over two seasons (2018-2019), registering 51 receptions for 751 yards and five touchdowns. Patten played minor football for the Hamilton Junior Tiger-Cats.

Coleman, 24, originally joined the ‘Cats in September and spent the end of the season on the club’s practice roster. The five-foot-11, 192-pound native of Bakersfield, California also spent time in the National Football League with the Miami Dolphins (2023) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent.

McGriff, 23, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats but suffered a season-ending injury in May. The six-foot-six, 215-pound native of Tampa, Florida played 33 games collegiately at Utah State University, posting 80 receptions for a total of 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns.