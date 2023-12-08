Report: Alouettes to extend LB Darnell Sankey

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have reportedly signed linebacker Darnell Sankey to a two-year extension, per The Canadian Press.

Sankey, 29, signed with the Alouettes on Sept. 11 of this season. He had 31 tackles, one sack and an interception through six games. In the playoffs, Sankey had 22 tackles, three sacks, a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble as the Als downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final, then the 16-2 Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Final and finally topped the favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th Grey Cup.

Sankey is the fifth-ranked player on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Sankey had eight tackles and a sack in the 110th Grey Cup game. He also interestingly told CFL.ca’s Jim Morris shortly after signing with the Als that he didn’t think the team would lose another game. He was right. The Als ran off an eight-game winning streak to close out the season and lifted their first Grey Cup in 13 years.

Sankey would join defensive lineman Shawn Lemon and quarterback Cody Fajardo as recent key players to have signed contract extensions with the team this week.