O’Leary: Fajardo, Als shift to being the hunted team

Cody Fajardo may have to find a new source of motivation in 2024.

When CFL.ca releases its Way Too Early Power Rankings in the spring, Fajardo’s Montreal Alouettes almost certainly won’t be ranked ninth.

The 31-year-old quarterback used the Alouettes’ ninth-place ranking as one of the first bits of kindling in the fire that burned inside of him throughout the 2023 season. It of course culminated in Fajardo and his teammates forcing everyone to eat their words, as the Als ended their 13-year championship drought, downing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win the 110th Grey Cup.

Fresh off of adding a year to his contract to stay with the Als through the 2025 season, Fajardo laughed about the notion of his team not being in ninth to start the season off next year.

“I think we need to make a deal with the media to put us ninth again to give us some more of that motivation,” Fajardo offered.

“To tell you the truth, I think things change drastically after winning a Grey Cup. Obviously there’s a lot of flowers that we’ve been getting since winning the Grey Cup but that’s not what this team’s identity is. That’s not what we want.

Fajardo said that being discounted throughout the year bonded the Als and helped them to that Grey Cup win. While the expectations will be different on this team in 2024, Fajardo said his expectation remains unchanged.

“Going into this off-season, I thoroughly believe that there’s a good possibility that this team repeats because of the talent that we have, because of the culture we have,” the quarterback said.

“But that expectation and that target is on our back. So now we have to see how this team deals with the success and the love that we’re going to get. When people were down on us, I know how this team reacted. We reacted by winning eight straight games and the Grey Cup. Now let’s see when those expectations are there and people are patting us on the back how guys are motivated. I believe we have the right culture and the right fit in that locker room to use that…and to prove those people that believe in us, to prove them right.”

Fajardo signed a two-year deal when when he came to the Als 10 months ago. Als’ general manager Danny Maciocia rewarded the Grey Cup game MVP with an additional year to provide him a little extra security and to avoid having him play through the season with an expiring contract. In his discussion with reporters, Fajardo was open about signing for less than he may have been able to get in order to allow Maciocia the room to bring back key pieces of this year’s team.

“As a quarterback I feel like you can dictate how much money the team can operate with and at the end of the day…what’s an extra couple dollars here? Compared to a stud player on the defence or offence that can help you win football games?,” Fajardo said.

“I feel like I was fairly compensated but also I feel like I left a lot of money on the table for this team to go out there and do what we expect to do and that’s to run it back.”

As Fajardo spoke, linebacker Darnell Sankey‘s name had just found its way to paper. The team announced last week that defensive lineman Shawn Lemon had been extended as well. Both players were mid-season additions in Montreal in 2023 and both played a significant part in the team’s late-season run. Free agency doesn’t allow for a team to bring everyone back, but the Als are on their way to cementing the foundation that they want for the 2024 season and their title defence. On Monday afternoon, the team announced it had extended defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson.

“I think it just goes to show the value there, that they see me as a foundational piece and I’m extremely, incredibly blessed to be that foundation for the piece of this team,” Fajardo said. “We have to do what everybody’s expecting us to do now and that’s to win Grey Cups year after year after year, which is way easier said than done. I think we’re excited about the opportunity ahead of us.”