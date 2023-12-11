REDBLACKS extend punter Richie Leone

OTTAWA — Richie Leone isn’t going anywhere.

The veteran, all-star punter will return to the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2024 after signing a one-year extension, the club announced Monday.

Through five seasons with the REDBLACKS, following two years with the BC Lions, Leone has emerged as one of the league’s top punters and was named a CFL All-Star following the 2023 season.

“Punting footballs at TD Place is my absolute favorite thing to do and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue doing it with the REDBLACKS,” said Leone. “I love this city and this organization and I’m counting down the days until we’re back on the field. Until then, see you on the canal!”

RELATED

» REDBLACKS name Tommy Condell as OC

» MMQB: Five free agents who might be difficult to keep

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

After kicking off his CFL career in 2016 with the Lions, Leone made the move to Ottawa in 2018 and has been a mainstay on the roster ever since. It was Leone’s fifth all-star nod after the Georgia native netted 4,399 yards on 117 punts during the 2023 season. After appearing in all 18 games for the REDBLACKs last year, Leone has suited up for 104 games during his time in the CFL, netting 26,446 yards on 688 punts with a career average of 47.4 yards per punt. Leone is part of an impressive one-two punch with record-setting kicker Lewis Ward, with Leone also serving as holder on field goals and single-point converts.

“It’s awesome that the Dynamic Duo is sticking together. Signing Richie was an important piece of business to take care of; as his track record shows, he is the best in the league at what he does,” said REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce. “He continues to perform at an elite level and has since he came into the CFL. Even with the success he’s had individually, he constantly pushes himself to be better every day. He brings the right mentality to our locker room daily and his work ethic sets a great example for his teammates on what it takes to be great day in and day out.”