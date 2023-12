CFL clubs reveal 10 names from negotiation lists

TORONTO — The nine Canadian Football League teams have each unveiled 10 players from their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions each year – in September and December – following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

Notable players previously unveiled on negotiation lists include:

2023 WINTER NEGOTIATION LISTS

​(Name | Position | College)

BC LIONS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Brennan Armstrong QB North Carolina State Sean Chambers RB Montana State Noah Fifita QB Arizona Devron Harper WR Mercer Frank Harris QB Texas-San Antonio Smoke Harris WR Louisiana Tech Jermaine Jackson WR Idaho Mikey Keene QB Fresno State Gevani McCoy QB Idaho Kaidon Salter QB Liberty

EDMONTON ELKS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Holton Ahlers QB East Carolina Isaiah Davis RB South Dakota State Malik Flowers WR Montana K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas Cameron Rising QB Utah Spencer Sanders QB Mississippi Cody Schrader RB Missouri Noah Taylor DL North Carolina B.J. Wilson OL Quincy Dresser Winn QB Tennessee Martin

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE James Blackman QB Arkansas State Davis Brin QB Georgia Southern Theo Day QB Northern Iowa Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas Jerome Kapp WR Kutztown Marquel Lee LB Wake Forest Josh Love QB San Jose State Armani Marsh DB Washington State Auden Tate WR Florida State Dee Williams DB Tennessee

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Ryan Anderson DL Alabama Jerrion Ealy RB Mississippi Chase Garbers QB California Thakarius Keyes DB Tulane Josh Malone WR Tennessee Jordan McCloud QB James Madison George Moore OL Oregon Aaron Patrick DL Eastern Kentucky Jarrid Williams OL Miami Zach Zebrowski QB Central Missouri

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Praise Amaewhule DL Texas El Paso Michael Ayers LB Ashland Carter Bradley QB South Alabama Kody Case WR Illinois Darren Grainger QB Georgia State Mark Gronowski QB South Dakota State Penny Hart WR Georgia State Gavin Holmes WR Baylor Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma Anthony Witherstone DB Marrimack

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Shemar Bridges WR Fort Valley State Thomas Castellanos QB Boston College DeQuan Finn QB Toledo Ra’Shaun Henry WR Virginia Jason Huntley RB New Mexico State Andrew Peasley QB Wyoming Adam Plant Jr. DL UNLV Austin Reed QB Western Kentucky Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland Rejzohn Wright DB Oregon State

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Jason Bean QB Kansas Isaiah Bowser RB Central Florida Nolan Henderson QB Delaware Leonard Johnson DB Duke Xavier Malone WR Henderson State John Matocha QB Colorado School of Mines Derek Parish DL Houston John Rhys Plumlee QB Central Florida Jason Poe OL Mercer Matt Sluka QB Holy Cross

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

NAME POSITION COLLEGE Tarik Black WR Texas Ben Bryant QB Northwestern Tim DeMorat QB Fordham Mac Hippenhammer WR Miami (OH) Will Howard QB Kansas State Tyler Hudson WR Louisville Cam Miller QB North Dakota State David Perales DL Fresno State Kalil Pimpleton WR Central Michigan Kris Thornton WR James Madison

MONTREAL ALOUETTES