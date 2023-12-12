Ticats add three players, including National K Keiran Burnham

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday they have signed three players including American defensive backs Arquon Bush and Maxwell Worship and national kicker Keiran Burnham.

Bush, 23, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks (2023) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot, 198-pound native of Cleveland, Ohio suited up in 49 games over five seasons at the University of Cincinnati (2018-2022), registering 115 total tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 32 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks. Bush finished his career as one of the top defensive backs in Bearcats’ history and his nine interceptions rank seventh in school history, while his 31 passes defended are sixth most by any Bearcat.

Worship, 24, most recently attended rookie minicamp with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. The six-foot-one, 210-pound native of Coral Springs, Florida suited up in 54 games over his five seasons at Vanderbilt University (2018-2022), registering 153 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and eight passes defended.

Burnham, 28, spent time with the BC Lions (2023) and Calgary Stampeders (2021-22), after originally being selected by the Stampeders in the seventh round, 61st overall in the 2020 CFL Draft. The six-foot-one, 199-pound kicker who was born in the United Kingdom, but raised in Cambridge, Ontario played in 32 games over four seasons at St. Francis Xavier University (2016-2020), tallying 234 punts for 9,002 yards while also converting 29 of 37 field goal attempts (78 per cent) with a long of 47 yards. He also converted all 27 of his extra point attempts.