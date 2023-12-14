Follow CFL

Elks sign National OL Patrick Davis

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Thursday that they have signed National offensive lineman Patrick Davis.

Davis, 27, was selected 28th overall by the Montreal Alouettes in the 2021 CFL Draft. He appeared in 24 games in three seasons (2021-2023) with the Alouettes, before being released in early October.

Collegiately, the native of Gatineau, QC played four seasons at Syracuse University (2017-2020), suiting up in 25 games for the Orange.

