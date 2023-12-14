Holiday Cheer: Red Tag + CFL unveil 2024 schedule

TORONTO — With stockings needing to be stuffed and holiday gifting just around the corner, the Canadian Football League and Red Tag have unveiled the 2024 schedule with season tickets for the upcoming campaign now available.

“This past year established new highs for our great game and set new benchmarks for what fun, fast and entertaining could be,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “We couldn’t be more excited to carry forward that momentum and energy into 2024 with brand new events, bigger thrills and more can’t miss, unforgettable moments.”

The upcoming season will culminate in the crowning of the 111th Grey Cup champions from BC Place on Sunday, November 17, but a number of milestones dot the path to Canadian football’s ultimate prize. Four warm summer nights at the stadium every week, the first-ever installment of Touchdown Pacific, classic holiday clashes, new chapters in storied Labour Day rivalries and more await CFL fans throughout 2024.

Next season builds upon several innovations and ideas introduced over the past few seasons with a number of notable additions that many fans have requested.

Return to a ‘balanced schedule’: Fans will have the opportunity to see all the league’s brightest stars at home next season with the nine clubs slated to visit each CFL market at least once.

Consistency is key: Whether they are coming to the game or tuning in at home, fans can comfortably plan around the CFL’s Thursday to Sunday summer schedule, and the Friday and Saturday time slots in the fall.

Playoff Saturdays are back: By voicing popular demand, increasing viewership and breaking attendance records, fans resoundingly signalled their support for the Grey Cup Playoffs on Saturdays last season. The league has responded in kind with the Division Semi-Finals set for November 2 and the Division Finals playing out on November 9.

The 2024 campaign will be broadcast exclusively across the nation by Bell Media on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. In the U.S., select games will air on CBS Sports Network with the remaining contests available on the league’s free online live streaming platform, CFL+. All international viewers outside of North America will also be able to tune in on CFL+.

Season tickets for all nine CFL clubs are on sale now. The complete 2024 CFL schedule is available here.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

ALL ROADS LEAD TO VANCOUVER



​The East and West Division champions will meet in the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The competing teams’ paths will be paved on Playoff Saturdays with the Division Semi-Finals on November 2 and the Division Finals on November 9.

AND SO IT BEGINS



​Following a full slate of nine pre-season games, the upcoming campaign kicks off with the same combatants that concluded 2023 – the defending champion Montreal Alouettes will travel west to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a Grey Cup rematch at IG Field on Thursday, June 6.

Friday Night Football’s 27th season will begin with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting the Calgary Stampeders, before the season’s first Saturday night features the Saskatchewan Roughriders going head-to-head against the Edmonton Elks. Opening weekend will wrap up on Sunday, June 9, with the Toronto Argonauts welcoming the BC Lions to BMO Field.

CELEBRATION IS IN THE AIR



​The Alouettes will raise their 110th Grey Cup championship banner on Thursday, June 20, before opening their home schedule against their neighbouring rivals from the nation’s capital, the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

RIVALRIES RENEWED



​OK Tire Labour Day Weekend gets underway in Victoria with the first-ever Touchdown Pacific as the Lions welcome the REDBLACKS to Royal Athletic Park on Saturday, August 31. On Sunday, the Roughriders face the Blue Bombers, before the holiday Monday tradition of the Labour Day Classics continues with the Tiger-Cats taking on the Argonauts in Hamilton before the Stampeders host the Elks.

TURKEY WITH ALL THE TRIMMINGS



​CFL Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator begins on Friday with Toronto making its way to Winnipeg. A Saturday twin bill will feature Edmonton taking on its provincial rivals in Calgary and BC traveling to Saskatchewan. The holiday weekend wraps up on Thanksgiving Monday with a marquee matinee matchup between Montreal and Ottawa.

ENSHRINED IN GLORY



The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum in Hamilton will open its doors to its newest members during Week 15. The Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, September 14 will feature the hometown Tiger-Cats and the REDBLACKS with a special halftime tribute planned for the Class of 2024.