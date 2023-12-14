Riders sign American running back Jerrion Ealy

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Jerrion Ealy, the team announced on Thursday.

Ealy (five-foot-eight, 189 pounds) signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and spent majority of the season on the practice roster, winning Super Bowl LVII that year. Ealy also attended training camp with the Chiefs in 2023.

RELATED

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

» Top 10 Canadian performers of 2023

» Watch: Top 10 touchdowns of 2023

Ealy played three collegiate seasons (2019-2021) at Ole Miss, seeing action in 33 games. The 23-year-old racked up 384 carries for 2,235 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground while adding 67 catches for 545 yards and four majors through the air. Ealy also contributed on special teams, returning 34 kicks for 864 yards and two touchdowns. The Mississippi native rushed for 722 and six touchdowns in his debut season on his way to being named to the 2019 SEC All-Freshman team. Ealy also earned Second-Team All-SEC Honours in 2020 as an all-purpose player, was twice named to the Paul Hornung Award Watchlist (2020-21) as the league’s most versatile player, and twice to Doak Walker Award Watchlist (2020-2021) as the league’s best running back.