René Paredes, Stamps agree to one-year extension

CALGARY — Veteran kicker René Paredes has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with the Calgary Stampeders, the team announced on Friday. Paredes was set to become a free agent in February.

The 2023 season – Paredes’ 12th with the Stamps – was another banner year for the Concordia University alumnus as he led the Canadian Football League with 52 field goals and accounted for 185 points. The six-time West Division and league All-Star earned the team’s nomination for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the seventh time in his career.

Paredes hit a pair of major milestones during the 2023 campaign – 200 regular-season games played and 2,000 career points.

“Spending 13 years with one organization is a blessing and I’m excited to be back with the Red and White,” said Paredes, who was raised in Montreal and now lives in Calgary year-round. “I will do what I can to get this organization back to winning games and hopefully a championship.”

“We’re very happy to have René back for another season,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He continues to be one of the best in league and we’re excited to let him keep adding to his legacy.”

Signed as a free agent in 2011, Paredes has played 230 career regular-season and post-season games for the Stampeders and has served as a team captain on nine occasions. His 2,129 career regular-season points place him ninth on the CFL’s all-time list and he was part of Grey Cup-winning teams in 2014 and 2018.