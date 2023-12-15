Ticats extend OL Brandon Kemp and Jakub Szott

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are looking for continuity on their offensive line.

The Ticats announced on Friday they have extended a pair of offensive linemen, including American Brandon Kemp and national Jakub Szott, who signed a two-year deal. Kemp was set to become a free agent in February.

The move comes a couple of days after they extended offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg through 2025.

Kemp, 26, suited up in 10 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, including 10 starts on the offensive line. The six-foot-seven, 310-pound native of Atlanta, GA earned a CFL Honour Roll nomination in Week 12 for his performance at left tackle vs. the BC Lions. Kemp has dressed in 11 games, including 11 starts over his two seasons in Hamilton (2022-2023).

Before making the move north of the border, Kemp spent time with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts (2022) and Tennessee Titans (2020-2022) after signing with the Titans as an undrafted free agent. The former Valdosta State University offensive lineman played 43 games over five seasons with the Blazers (2015-2019) where he helped lead the school to its first undefeated season and its fourth NCAA Division II national championship (2018).

Szott, 25, dressed in seven games for the Tabbies last season, including one start. The six-foot-four, 299-pound native of Toronto, ON also spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season. Previously in the CFL, Szott suited up in three games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2022) and dressed in 14 games, including 13 starts for the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2021-2022). He also had a stint with the Montreal Alouettes in 2022.

The former McMaster Marauder was originally selected by the REDBLACKS in the fourth round, 29th overall of the 2020 CFL Draft after playing 37 games over four seasons (2016-2019) for the Marauders. Szott was named Second-Team All-OUA in 2019.