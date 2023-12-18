Elks sign American defensive back James Wiggins

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back James Wiggins, the team announced Monday.

Wiggins joins the Green and Gold after spending the 2023 season with the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL, where he had nine total tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in three games.

The 26-year-old Wiggins was a seventh round selection of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft, appearing in three regular season games as a rookie, primarily on special teams. He also had brief stints with the Kansas City Chiefs (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2023).

The Miami, FL, native spent four seasons at the University of Cincinnati (2017-2020), where he recorded 87 tackles, one sack and five interceptions in 32 games for the Bearcats. As a senior in 2020, Wiggins earned First-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection and was named an Associated Press Second-Team All-American.

The Edmonton Elks will return to the field in 2024 for the club’s 75th CFL season.