Alouettes extend three players, including LB Tyrell Richards

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday they have extended the contract of three National players, including linebackers Tyrell Richards and Frédéric Chagnon as well as fullback Alexandre Gagné.

Richards (six-foot-four, 218 pounds) collected ten defensive tackles and 11 on special teams in 11 games this season. He also returned an interception for 40 yards to the end zone. The former Syracuse University Orange also forced a fumble and recovered one. He suited up for two playoff games to win the Grey Cup.

The 25-year-old, native of Brampton, ON, was the first pick in the 2022 CFL Draft, by the Alouettes.

Chagnon (six-foot-four, 233 pounds) played all 18 games with the Alouettes in 2023, including six as a starter. The 31-year-old collected 26 defensive tackles and eight on special teams. The Quebecer knocked down two passes and made a sack. He played three games in the playoffs helping the team winning the Grey Cup.

Prior to his arrival in Montreal in 2022, he played his first three campaigns with the BC Lions before lining up with the Ottawa REDBLACKS for one year.

The Montrealer was drafted in the third round (24th overall) by BC in 2017. He helped the Carabins win the Vanier Cup in 2014, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium under Head Coach Danny Maciocia.

Gagné (six-foot-one, 230 pounds) played in every Alouettes game in 2023, including the playoffs, and hoisted the Grey Cup. In 18 regular season games, the former Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or collected one defensive tackle and 16 on special teams, which was good for the twelfth place in the CFL. In the playoffs, he earned five special teams tackles. The Quebecer arrived in the nest in 2021 after three seasons in Saskatchewan.

“These three players were important pieces of our team in 2023 and we are pleased with their signings,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “Chagnon and Richards took more responsibility with us on defence and the best is yet to come. Gagné is always dominant in making tackles on special teams, he does a good job.”