Elks sign American linebacker Chris Whittaker

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American linebacker Chris Whittaker, the club announced Thursday.

Whittaker appeared in 14 games for Incarnate Word as a graduate student in 2022, recording 36 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. A native of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., he attended Florida International University from 2019 to 2020, compiling 27 total tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, and 2.5 sacks in 15 games for the Panthers.

Prior to FIU, he was at the University of Kentucky (2017–18) but did not see any game action.

In 2023, Whittaker attended Denver Broncos rookie minicamp and was selected in the XFL Rookie Draft by the Arlington Renegades.

The Edmonton Elks will return to the field in 2024 for the club’s 75th CFL season.